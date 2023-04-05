SD County Board of Supervisors to consider how to fill Nathan Fletcher's seat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - At Tuesday’s County Board of Supervisors meeting, some speakers took aim at Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, amid a lawsuit alleging sexual assault and his planned resignation.

“My name is Jeff, and I’m calling for the immediate resignation of Nathan Fletcher,” said one man.

During public comment at the County Board of Supervisors meeting, some flashed signs like “RESIGN NATHAN NOW.” Some sported shirts. One read, “FED UP WITH FLETCHER.” Others railed over the phone.

“His reign ends now!” said one man over the phone.

It's been a week since, news broke of a lawsuit filed by a former MTS employee alleging harassment and sexual assault.

A few days earlier, Fletcher, a Marine veteran announced he was checking into a treatment center, related to combat PTSD, childhood trauma and alcohol abuse.

Some have blasted any perceived tie between the allegations and PTSD.

"Now he's using stolen valor of our honored military. That is wrong,” said a speaker.

As some vented, the process to replace Fletcher, who plans to resign in mid-May, moved forward.

“Over the next two weeks, we’ll follow a process established by our Board policy and Charter, which gives us options in filling the future vacancy for District 4,” said Board Chair Nora Vargas.

According to the County, options include an appointment, special election or a combination of both.

We're also hearing for the first time from some of Fletcher's fellow supervisors.

“I don’t condone any of Supervisor Fletcher’s actions, but at the end of the day my concern is not about getting even with him— it’s about doing right by his constituents. My constituents do not like when politicians from outside our community tell them what its best for them, I would not presume to do that to District 4 residents. But it is important that we all know what the options are, which is why I have reached out to County Counsel to provide concrete answers, so we are not making decisions based on pure speculation,” shared Supervisor Joel Anderson in a statement.

“I am incredibly sad, frustrated, and disappointed with Supervisor Fletcher’s alleged actions, and I support a full and transparent independent investigation at the Metropolitan Transit System in addition to MTS’s legal review currently underway.

Supervisor Fletcher’s resignation from the County allows us to move forward on serving the families and communities who depend on us. I look forward to filling the District 4 seat through a participatory and deliberative process to ensure continued democratic representation and good governance for the people of San Diego County,” said Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer.

The County says the board can start meeting 20 days before Fletcher's expected departure to talk about how to fill the vacancy.