Scripps Ranch Pride flag display vandalized

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Pride flag display that just went up in Scripps Ranch has been targeted several times over a three-day span.

Brittany Fuller calls the scene left behind, hurtful.

“Sad. It’s incredibly sad. The rainbow flag represents the inclusivity of everyone,” said Fuller.

Fuller, who leads the Scripps Ranch Pride Council, says for the third year, dozens of Pride flags went up on Friday to celebrate Pride in San Diego.

This year, 28 flags were placed along a several-mile stretch along Pomerado Road.

On Saturdays, Fuller says one of the flags was stolen. Two days later, the display was targeted again.

“It appears they grabbed the poles near the bottom and yanked it down as hard as they could,” said Fuller.

Five were bent, while one was snapped in half. The vandal caused some $500 in damage.

It comes after a string of other incidents involving a Pride mural, in the back of Fuller's Scripps Ranch home.

Her rainbow-painted fence has been targeted seven times in the past year, from vandalism to Pride flags stolen.

“These flags represent the community as a whole, and opening up our arms and welcoming everyone ... It’s disheartening and frustrating especially because I feel as though these incidents are getting worse,” said Fuller.

Fuller says after the latest vandalism was discovered, a police report was made.

A community member and a business have donated more poles and flags. Her Pride Council created a fundraiser to help maintain the display.

Backed by an outpouring of support, Fuller vows, those who support the displays will not be backing down.

“We're not going anywhere. We’re going to come back tenfold with more flags. We're going to continue with our mission, and our mission is to make this community a better place,” said Fuller.

Fuller hopes to up the total number of Pride flags to more than 30 within the next few days.

Fuller says detectives are treating the cases as possible hate crimes. ABC 10News reached out to investigators and is waiting to hear back.