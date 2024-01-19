Scripps Ranch man returns from chilly week of volunteering for Iowa caucuses

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Scripps Ranch man is recounting his week of volunteering for the coldest ever Iowa caucuses.

“When I told people I’m going to Iowa on vacation, they looked at me a little odd,” said Jim Baker, 61.

Attorney Jim Baker's vacation was actually a week of volunteering - on his dime - for Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

It had been some 4 decades since he last volunteered for a political campaign.

“I don't like either of the current candidates that are leading, Biden or Trump. I didn’t want to just sit back and complain. They were asking for volunteers, and I wanted to do something about it, to make an impact,” said Baker.

So Baker dug up his warmest winter jacket and headed east.

Photos from his hotel room in Cedar Rapids show a snowy scene.

The temperature outside was in the teens, and the weather got uglier two days later.

“It was a blizzard, and I was in a hotel conference room making phone calls,” said Baker.

Though it was bitterly cold the next day, the snow cleared. Baker and another volunteer went canvassing.

“We were going door to door, keeping our hands warm, while handing out brochures,” said Baker.

Baker also helped at two different appearances by Haley.

“We got there early, helped set up chairs, put up signs,” said Baker.

On caucus day on Monday, Baker was assigned a small precinct south of Cedar Rapids.

A photo of a car temperature reading shows the temperature that morning was a balmy -10°. Counting wind chill, it would be -35° in parts of Iowa.

Baker's caucus site was an American Legion hall. About 150 people showed up.

“Before it started, people talking with each other and with the people trying to represent the candidates,” said Baker.

Baker was allowed four minutes to speak, to make a case for Haley. After the speeches were done, the voters wrote down their choice on blue sticky notes, before the votes were counted.

While Baker knows of people forced to stay home because of the weather, he does appreciate the caucus process.

“That’s definitely a negative. The beautiful thing about it is getting people in a room and hearing people speak,” said Baker. “It is an experience I won't soon forget, and I’d do it again in a heartbeat. I can say was part of the coldest ever night for the Iowa Caucuses.”

