Scripps Ranch grandfather killed in off-road desert crash in Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Scripps Ranch grandfather is being remembered after he was killed in a off-road crash on Thanksgiving day.

Cellphone video shows Rob Mallory just past noon on Thanksgiving, driving his dune buggy in Ocotillo Wells State Park.

About an hour later, he would set out on a special ride, along with his son and his son's girlfriend. Rob's wife, Misty, was sitting in the back.

The group was headed out to visit a memorial plaque, put up to honor Rob's brother, who had passed from brain cancer. It would be the first time Rob's son would see it.

Misty says about 15 minutes into the ride, as they rode on a main trail, Misty says another dune buggy, coming from a feeder trail, crashed into them, nearly head on.

“No processing. Bam, it just happened. Just remembered it was very violent,” said Misty. “My son was screaming. His girlfriend was screaming … I see everything crushed around me. Where my husband in front of me is absolutely crushed.”

Misty say some friends who were following behind, helped her, her son and his girlfriend, all with serious injuries, to get out.

Rob was airlifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him brain dead that night.

The 53-year-old father of two grown children and new grandfather, was taken off life support on Monday. Several of his organs were donated.

“It’s going to be a huge void, because he was my everything,” said a tearful Misty.

Misty calls her husband of 23 years, who worked in IT for tech startup, brilliant, goofy and loving.

She says he was also experienced with off-road vehicles and safety conscious. Misty says the other driver suffered serious injuries, but survived.

"I would like answers,” said Misty.

As the investigation into crash unfolds, Misty can't make sense of why the collision happened.

“I want him back and I can’t have hime back … I want to know why he’s not here with us,” said Misty.

It was a tragic ending to a Thanksgiving day of fun and a ride to visit a memorial, honoring a family member.

“Now we’re going to do one for my husband, so the two brothers will be together,” said Misty.

ABC 10News reached out to park rangers for an update on the investigation and are waiting to hear back.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral, medical and other expenses.