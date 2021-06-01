Scripps Health begins to notify patients, staff impacted by ransomware attack

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Scripps Health has restored the majority of its network and is working to notify the tens of thousands impacted by the recent ransomware attack last month.

In a letter to patients Tuesday, Scripps confirmed that an unauthorized person did gain access to their network and managed to acquire copies of some of our documents before deploying ransomware.

"Importantly, this incident did not result in unauthorized access to Scripps’ electronic medical record application, Epic. However, health information and personal financial information was acquired through other documents stored on our network," the company said.

On May 1, the attack sidelined the organization’s electronic medical record and other electronic systems used to deliver care in hospitals and medical office buildings, leading to ambulance diversions, canceled procedures, and patient surges at other local facilities.

RELATED STORIES



The company said in a Tuesday news release that they’ve determined the documents contained patient information and are mailing notification letters to approximately 147,267 individuals so they can take steps to protect their information.

“For the less than 2.5% of individuals whose Social Security number and/or driver’s license number were involved, we will be providing complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection support services. At this point, we have no indication that any of this data has been used to commit fraud,” the news release said.

Patients with questions were advised to contact a dedicated call center at 855-535-1822. It is available Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"Maintaining the confidentiality and security of our patients’ information is something we take very seriously, and we sincerely regret the concern this has caused our patients and community," the company said.

