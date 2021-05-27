Patients able to access MyScripps portal since ransomware attack

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Scripps Health patients tell ABC 10News they can now access the MyScripps patient portal for the first time in nearly a month.

There’s an explanation of the May 1 network outage that disrupted the IT systems at Scripps’ hospital and facilities when patients log on to their portal.

“I was able to go in this morning and get into my patient portal; it appears to be operating successfully,” said Dave Jacobson.

Jacobson broke his neck in a mountain biking accident in April. For weeks he tried to get essential images, computerized tomography scans, and Emergency Room reports from Scripps so that he can see an out-of-network specialist. He had no luck during the outage until he shared his story with ABC 10News on Monday.

“After the story on Monday, Scripps did reach out to me, a manager from imaging, and they were absolutely fantastic. They quickly located my records and able to copy them, so I was able to take them to a specialist on that day,” he explained.

In a letter to patients Monday, Scripps Chief Executive Officer Chris Van Gorder confirmed this was a ransomware attack but said that progress was being made, and this week some of the network would be back online.

“We continue to make progress. When you come in for care, your medical history is again at our fingertips electronically, and we’ve increased capacity at our internal call center to help answer patients’ questions. In addition, we anticipate our electronic health record will be back online the latter part of this week, including your ability to log into your MyScripps account to see your health care information. While this progress is meaningful, there is work left to be done. We look forward to building on these efforts and restoring the remaining Scripps systems as soon as possible,” wrote Van Gorder in the letter.

While the portal appears to be running smoothly, some patients tell ABC 10News they’re still having trouble booking appointments through the MyScripps account online and over the phone.

Others tell us they can now view already scheduled future appointments, test results, and bills through their account, but results from labs that were done while the system was down, haven’t popped up yet.

In an email to ABC 10News, a spokesperson for Scripps Health said, “As the patient letter from Monday indicated, we are continuing to bring our systems up incrementally this week.” The spokesperson could now share any additional information at this point.