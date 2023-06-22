Scientist weighs in on missing submersible while researchers race against the clock

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Rescuers are working against the clock to find and retrieve the Titanic-bound submersible that went missing Sunday.

ABC News reports that experts think the chances of the vessel being found are about one percent.

Search efforts are ongoing to find the submersible that went missing while traveling down to the wreckage of the Titanic.

"If you don't know exactly where it is, you could be looking for years and be 50 feet away and not find it. It's definitely really small odds, but miracles do happen, and I think we are all still hoping for that," Melissa T. Miller, sea-going scientist, said.

So far, the only sign of hope is banging that's been detected underwater Tuesday and Wednesday.

Miller has worked with the Scripps Institute of Oceanography for over a decade.

Her research has never gotten her inside a submersible, but she has been a part of two rescues while at sea doing research.

She says this is what the efforts could look like.

"It sounds like they have airplanes that have sonobuoys that are listening to the ocean and hoping to find. People are tapping on the side of that of the submersible," Miller said. "There's ROVs which are remotely operated vehicles- those are out there scouring all of the areas— it sounds like they got a huge area twice the size of Connecticut that they're scouring at this point because of ocean currents."

She said when she hears about the five people trapped inside the vessel, she sympathizes with them.

"It's definitely been sort of an emotional thing even though I'm not connected to any of the people directly onboard because I think most of the people in oceanography have a real explorer mindset," she said. "So, it's something that even though we don't have a quarter of a million dollars ourselves, we could see wanting to inside of a submersible and see the Titanic for ourselves."

Miller thinks that if they find the vessel, rescuers will be able to retrieve it quickly.