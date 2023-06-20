San Diego researcher weighs in on missing submarine attempting to view Titanic

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Five people are missing in a submarine, all while trying to get a glimpse of the Titanic.

"I don't want to pretext anyone's disaster, but this doesn't sound easy to find five people in a 20-foot can,” said local research oceanographer Dr. Jules Jaffe.

It's a wreckage Jaffee is familiar with because he helped develop the visual imagining system to find the Titanic.

"I know it sounds kind of trivial but putting a video at the end of a 15,000-foot cable revolutionized our ability to search underwater because we could see where we are and see what we are doing,” Jaffe said.

Nearly 40 years later, Jaffe is asking some of the same questions. But he's already come up with ideas of where the missing submarine could be.

"It's in one of three places. It's either sitting on the sea floor, somewhere in the water column or sitting on the surface,” Jaffe said.

"It could be in the water column. I think that's the most likely place where it is."

Jaffe told ABC 10News he thinks there's a best way to find the ship if it is floating in the water column.

"The way to find it is using the kind of sonars that we map the sea floors with,” Jaffe said.

As crews search for the missing vessel in the sea, this researcher said it's incredible scary to wonder where these five people are.

"Let's say we found them in the mid-water, OK there it is, we've ran our ship over it, we see a bright reflection, how are we going to get them? I have no idea,” Jaffe said.

The company that owns the missing vessel is said in a statement they're exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely and their focus is on the crewmembers and their families.