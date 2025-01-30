School principal says ICE cannot interview students without parent's permission

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "It is much more dangerous to go back to my home country. Some of the families did return to my home country, they became political prisoners," said Carmen Paniagua.

Carmen was living with her three daughters in a trailer on National Avenue.

It was near Perkins Elementary school in Barrio Logan, where the girls went to school. This was the third place they'd called home since we met last year.

ABC 10 News Anchor Aaron Dickens went back to the overpass Wednesday. There were no trailers to be found. He could not find Carmen either. The principal of Perkins Elementary tells us she moved to Memphis, Tennessee.

Dickens met up with the principal Fernando Hernandez once again. He says Carmen moved away for personal reasons and cost of living.

While one migrant family has moved on., Hernandez says he is on high alert after President Trump's new directive, allowing ICE to conduct immigration enforcement actions in schools.

"We are going to keep doing the best we can. We are still going to maintain a safe environment and reassure all of our families that their children are safe in our schools," said Hernandez.

Perkins has been a safe haven for many families seeking asylum. If ICE officers show up at the school, Hernandez says he has been instructed to do three things.

He must contact school police and legal counsel with the officer's badge number and a copy of the warrant they have in their possession. Fernandez also has to call the Superintendent's office.

"And number three we are to contact the parents of any child whose name might appear on the warrant," Hernandez added.

Hernandez says ICE has not come to the school yet. But he says officers are not allowed to interview students without a parent's permission.

"Even if they are undocumented, children are protected. The only agency that has access to our students is Child Protective Services," he said.

For more information on school resources click this link.

https://www.10news.com/news/news-links/link-san-diego-unified-school-districts-safety-resources-for-students

