LINK: San Diego Unified School District's safety resources for students

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Unified School District told ABC 10News on Wednesday it will continue to follow its immigration policy that the Board of Education approved and reaffirmed in Dec. 2024.

Superintendent Fabiola Bagula released the following statement on Jan. 22 regarding the Trump administration's actions against undocumented immigrants:

"It’s unlikely the actions President Trump has taken so far will have a direct effect on our students. In December, our Board of Education reaffirmed its commitment to uphold a long-standing policy on our response to immigration enforcement.

"Our District is committed to ensuring everyone in our school communities feel safe, valued, and supported. We have also made resources available and communicated regularly with parents and administrators. If anything, other than our standard policies are required, we will take action."

The district also provides immigrant and refugee resources to its students, families and administrators, including toolkits, guides and more. You can find those resources by following this link.

Below, you'll find the district's immigration policy that the board reaffirmed in December: