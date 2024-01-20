School officials warn parents of man who approached children in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — Officials are searching for a man who followed children to school on Friday in Imperial Beach.

The incident happened near Imperial Beach Charter School, an elementary school next to Mar Vista High School.

In an email to parents, the school principal told parents that a man followed a small group of students to the school, tried to touch them and made inappropriate comments. The email states the same man was also seen at Mar Vista High School earlier in the day. The principal told parents in the email that the school notified law enforcement.

After school, parents picking up their kids from school were shocked, telling us they were notified with a phone call and an email. Some parents told ABC 10News they don't let their kids walk to and from school alone. Others said they would talk about the incident with their kids over the weekend, reminding them to be alert.

The school principal asked parents in the email to talk to their kids, reminding them to be aware of their surroundings, walk in groups, and ask for help if needed.

ABC 10News reached out to the South Bay Union School District and the Sweetwater Union High School District for more information about the incident and to find out if they had a suspect description, but calls and emails went unanswered.

The Sheriff's Department also did not respond to our request for more information.