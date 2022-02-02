Savaii Seau, brother of San Diego Chargers legend Junior Seau, dies in crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The brother of San Diego Chargers great Junior Seau was killed in an automobile crash, family members confirmed with ABC 10News.

Members of the Seau family told ABC 10News’ Kimberly Hunt that Savaii Seau died in a crash on Tuesday. He was 56 years old.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, Seau was in a car traveling northbound on Los Coches Road in Lakeside when it collided with a Helix Water District truck at around 2:10 p.m.

Seau was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, the ME’s Office said.

No other injuries from the incident were immediately reported.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Family members said Savaii, who was three years older than Junior, was a youth sports coach, trainer and artist.

Savaii Seau was an educator at Walker-Waller School in San Diego. The school's headmaster, Raymond J. Volker, issued the following statement on Seau's passing:

“The hearts of the entire Warren-Walker School community are heavy as we have lost a great human being, teacher and friend today. A fatal car accident has claimed our beloved Coach Seau, who rained love on all of his students, was a bright light in our WWS family, and loved by all. His inspiration, support and incredibly unselfish spirit will be missed by his family as well, and to whom we extend our deepest condolences.

A man whose large physical presence was secondary to the size of his heart; a heart that was measured in the joy he brought to the students he touched each day in his physical education classes. To see him move his large frame in perfect rhythm to a favorite song, along with the youngest of his students, was a sight to behold. They along with students of all ages referred to him as 'Coachee' – not only an endearing address – but one filled with deep respect and love.

Savaii Seau will be missed, not just today, but for years to come. To have touched so many in such a positive way will not easily be forgotten."