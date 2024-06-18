Santee School District set to vote on next 3-year strategic plan

The Santee School District Board on Tuesday will plan for the district's future and vote on its strategic plan for the next three years.

Santee School District Assistant Superintendent Lisa Paisley said the three main goals of the plan -- known as the Local Control and Accountability Plan (LPAC) -- are for the students to excel academically, give students a sense of belonging, and help students' families feel more welcomed.

Paisley said the district devised the three goals after conducting surveys with the students, parents, and their staff.

The first goal for students to excel academically involves their teachers.

Last month, ABC 10news received an invitation from the Santee Teachers Association as they protested to settle their contract negotiations for next year.

The Santee Teachers Association said they needed more time to plan their instructions, maintain smaller class sizes in the upper grades, and competitively better compensation.

Paisley said there is money set aside in Tuesday's proposal to give all teachers a raise.

"It will also include collaboration time with our teachers. They've expressed wanting time to plan together," Paisley said. "We also have money set aside for shifting our professional development model so that teachers are not necessarily being pulled out of the classroom, but we will have instructional coaches on each school site helping teachers implement best practices."

The other two goals are centered around both the students and their parents’ need for a sense of belonging. Paisley said the district tailored its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) plan around those needs.

Paisley said the district wants to roll out a new initiative, starting in the fall semester, where it hosts a different theme every month celebrating a different heritage.

Paisley said the LPAC proposal would include a budget for each school in the district to have and spend on resources like reading materials, activities, and food to promote the theme of the month.

The district also plans to hold its first multicultural fair at Pride Academy in the new year. This event will celebrate all the district's different heritages with lots of activities.

"We want to make sure that [the students] see themselves in the curriculum. They see themselves in their teachers. That they feel like they are celebrated for exactly who they are," Paisley said. "We have something like 34 different languages feel involved when they come on campus, that they're involved in groups, and that we are translating their languages and making sure they're feeling welcomed."

The board will need three out of five votes to approve the three-year proposal.

The vote is expected to happen in a meeting starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Watch it live: https://www.santeesd.net/board/school_board_meetings/live_board_meeting