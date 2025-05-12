Santee residents beat the heat -- without a trip to the coast

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — With soaring temperatures this weekend across San Diego County, the instinct was to head to the coast.

However, residents in East County say that with drive times and parking challenges, it doesn’t feel worth it.

As Mother’s Day in San Diego County arrived, it brought with it flowers and breakfast in bed, as well as above-average temperatures.

“It was like 100 degrees,” said Lauren Lecavalier, while getting ice cream with her family.

“It was in the 90s, mid 90s or something like that, even higher,” said Susan Ambriz, who was visiting the Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve.

“I think it was good for San Diegans to finally get a little taste of that heat that's coming this summer,” said Shaun Ornelas, with Kona Ice of Coronado.

While the sunshine brought joy, it also posed dangers. San Diego Fire and Rescue reported at least one rescue mission linked to the scorching temperatures at a popular hiking trail this weekend.

Despite the waves of visitors flocking to the ocean, not everyone wanted to make the journey.

“Finding parking is also a tough one there,” said Ambriz.

The Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve became an oasis for residents looking to cool off. The park's sprayground served as the main attraction.

“I really like that the red hoop thing; you walk through it and then you get wet, it’s fun,” said Suzie Ambriz.

“I really do like it because the buckets, you don't even notice when you're gonna get wet and then they pour, pour water on your head,” said Natalia Ambriz.

And the heat didn't hurt business for the snowcone truck.

“The most popular flavor is always gonna be Tiger’s Blood,” said Ornelas. “Tiger’s Blood is half strawberry, half pina colada, so kids love it because of the name, while adults like it because they wish it had a little bit more added to their cup.”

“This would be fun. I could do this every day,” said Suzie Ambriz.