Santee man searching for Good Samaritan following accident on Hwy 67

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Uriel Lopez and his girlfriend were on their way for a date night on March 11, 2023.

“We weren’t speeding, completely sober. Like I said, we were on the way to date night," Lopez said. "I don’t know why it happened. It doesn’t make sense."

Lopez said date night became upended when the truck ended up on this hillside off of Highway 67 in Poway just before a curve in the highway near Poway Road.

“We both noticed at the same time that it lost traction - the back tires, they lost traction. And I was really hoping I could regain control, but before I knew it, we were sliding across the 67,” Lopez said.

The truck plowed through small trees and boulders and then came to a stop on its side.

“The window rolled down, luckily, helped my girlfriend get out of the truck, and right as she popped her head out, you know, there was somebody out there who was yelling, ‘Hey! Are you guys okay?!’” Lopez said.

Lopez said a man quickly came down the hill to help them.

“He helped my girlfriend get out of the truck like as she got out of it, he gave her a hand to get on the dirt mound there,” Lopez said. “I could hear him telling my girlfriend where not to touch, you know, because the exhaust was exposed and what not.”

It was a moment of a stranger helping strangers in a time of need.

“There are still people out there that you know care about each other, even strangers,” Lopez said.

“The fact that they even stopped kind of opened them up to, you know, getting hit by another car or something. The fact that he came down, he didn’t know if the fuel tank was ripped open or if fuel was leaking out onto the ground. And yet he stopped, and he came down to like help her out. He was in the thick of it per se.”

Lopez said he was able to thank this Good Samaritan for stopping to help.

He wants to do more than that, but it’s been tough.

“I didn’t get their name or a phone number. That’s what I want to do. I want to reach out to this couple,” Lopez said.

So he’s hoping social media can help Lopez in his search to get in touch with them.

“If they’ll take me up on it, I’d love to buy them dinner, sit down, have a chat with them, and really thank them for stopping, right? Like when they didn’t have to,” Lopez said.

