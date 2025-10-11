Santee fire quickly extinguished

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SANTEE, Calif. (CNS) — Firefighters made quick work putting out a small fire, known as the Cuyamaca fire, in the Mission Trails area of Santee near the 10400 block of Appaloosa Court Saturday.

The fire broke out shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday about one-third of a mile northwest of Cuyamaca Street. First units to arrive called for additional engines and a helicopter to battle the blaze.

No injuries were reported. No structures were threatened and no evacuation warnings were issued. The cause has not been determined.

Firefighters were expected to remain on scene for about 30 minutes to an hour for mop-up.

