Santee business owner arrested for allegedly threatening deputies

SANTEE (CNS) - A Santee business owner was arrested this weekend after allegedly threatening to shoot sheriff's deputies who had responded to reports of gunshots, officials said.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office responded at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday to the 8700 block of Magnolia Avenue to reports of possible gunshots heard in the area. They spotted Robert Sanford, 43, apparently armed with a handgun, entering his business suite on Rockville Street, authorities said.

"Deputies surrounded the property and attempted to contact Sanford via phone. He was uncooperative and refused to exit the building to speak with deputies," SDSO Capt. Chris Katra said in a statement. "During the incident, deputies observed possible bullet holes in a parking sign located in front of Sanford's suite. Approximately 100 yards to the south, behind the sign, is a church."

Katra said that based on the fact that Sanford was alone inside the Robert Sanford Heating and Air business and no victims were identified, deputies made a tactical decision to disengage from Sanford and arrest him later.

"At 7:16 a.m., deputies conducted a follow-up and discovered evidence indicating Sanford was in possession of a handgun and had made threats to shoot deputies if they entered his business. At approximately 10:06 a.m., investigators from the Santee Station's Investigations Unit obtained a search warrant for Sanford's business suite," Katra said. "With the assistance of

the Special Enforcement Detail (SWAT), the warrant was executed, and Sanford was taken into custody without incident."

During the search, detectives allegedly recovered a 9mm handgun and multiple 9mm shell casings from the business.

Sanford was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm and threats against peace officers, both felonies. He was booked into San Diego Central Jail on $25,000 bail, with arraignment scheduled for Wednesday in El Cajon Superior Court.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.