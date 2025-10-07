Sandia Fire in rural North County has potential to reach 250 acres, Cal Fire says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cal Fire San Diego says a brush fire that sparked on Sandia Creek Road in De Luz Tuesday afternoon has threatened structures in the area and has the potential to grow as large as 250 acres.

According to Cal Fire, the Sandia Fire was 50 acres large as of 5 p.m. Firefighters initially said it had a moderate rate of spread.

Cal Fire says the fire is in a remote area with difficult access, but Sky 10 did show video of water drops from firefighter aircraft.

The fire is near the border of San Diego and Riverside counties. At 4:45 p.m., Meteorologist Megan Parry said humidity in the area was around 60%, which means the fire was less likely to spread rapidly since it isn't as dry; however, firefighters would feel the brunt of the humidity as they battle the blaze.

You can see an aerial view of the fire, taken from Sky 10 from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, below: