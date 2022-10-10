Sandcastle created to pay tribute to UPS driver killed in Santee plane crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Family and friends came together to honor the UPS driver who was killed in a plane crash in Santee last year.

Each grain of a massive sandcastle on Ocean Beach made by the IB Posse is for Steve Krueger.

“He loved to ski. He loved Mammoth. So we’re going to incorporate that into the design,” Wendy Adelstein, Steve’s friend & former tenant, said.

“It wouldn’t be the same if we weren’t doing it right here in his hometown, his backyard basically,” Jeffery Krueger said.

Krueger told ABC 10News there may have been a tear in his brother’s eye watching this commemorative castle being created.

“It’s heartwarming. It means a lot and say it over and again. To me, it shows there’s a lot more good people in the world than there are bad. And, you know, you can see it through my brother,” Krueger said.

“It’s been a very challenging year thinking about Steve from time to time,” Oliver Jones, Steve’s friend of 30 years, said.

Oliver Jones and Steve went on many trips together in their 30-year-friendship.

For him and others, Sunday morning brought more joy than pain.

“In Santee when we went through the process, there was still a lot of tears going on and now there’s more smiles happening around. So, it’s nice to be part of an event that’s more joyous and in celebration of his life,” Adelstein said.

“Even though he’s no longer with us, I know he’s looking down on us thinking 'These corny people down here doing all of this for me.' But it’s a great tribute to Steve,” Jones said.

A grand gesture for a great man.

“He was a really good, caring guy. So, when it’s reciprocated in this way to him, it would really touch him a lot,” Krueger said. “We appreciate that. I’m speaking for my family: it means a lot to us.”

Steve’s friend and former tenant said they’re in the process of finalizing a memorial park bench in Ocean Beach as well.

