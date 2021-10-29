SANDAG’s $163 billion plan to provide additional public transportation options

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) The blueprint for the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) $163 billion plan focuses on giving people more transportation options allowing them not to rely solely on individual cars.

Among the projects built into this plan includes building a new commuter rail network. The 350 miles of new commuter rail would run from Oceanside to Otay Mesa.

There are also plans to expand the trolley system, laying down a trolley line near Balboa Park. There would also be added tracks to the Sprinter Rail Service between Oceanside and Escondido.

Another big part of this project, building a grand central station in San Diego. It would serve as a transportation center near the San Diego International Airport.

The center would also connect the Amtrak, the Coaster, the Trolley, and local bus services, which SANDAG says is key in getting people to access jobs, housing, and other public services.

