SANDAG to examine possibility of free public transit for all

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Officials are looking into the possibility of making public transportation free for everyone in San Diego County.

On Oct. 29, the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) is set to meet to discuss its long-term transit plan, and among the changes in the plan is a proposal of free public transit for all by 2030.

A transition to free public transportation in the county would come at a cost that will coincide with a new tax that will charge people based on how far they drive.

Last week, SANDAG gave the green light to a pilot program that allows riders under the age of 18 to use public transit for free.