SANDAG hosts second workshop to discuss possible tunnel train

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — SANDAG hosted its second workshop Wednesday at the Del Mar Civic Center to discuss the possibility of moving the train tracks off the bluffs into a tunnel.

It was standing room only, full of people eager to hear from SANDAG about the possible project.

A majority of residents at the meeting expressed concerns about the project.

SANDAG’s Deputy CEO Coleen Clementson says the project is still in the early phases and these workshops are to gather community input and to clarify any doubts people have.

“The details are still being determined we have ranges of what the potential impacts could be based on the different alignments,” Clementson said.

The possible tunnel’s estimated cost ranges from $1.5 to $3.5 billion. At the workshop, people saw possible routes, how construction would work and were able to give public comment.

Some of their concerns included the cost of the project, long-term construction, noise and how many people would actually use the train.

However, others still haven’t made up their mind and told ABC 10News they attended to find out more about the possibilities of the tunnel.

“We’ve heard about the tracks coming off the buff for a long time, we’ve heard about tunneling about this and that, just to find out what’s realistic and what’s going on,” said Bob Schuesslar, a Del Mar resident of 50 years.

There are additional meetings planned about the train tunnel project. The next one is virtual on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m., followed by an in-person meeting on Nov. 6.

