SANDAG committee approves transit fare hike For MTS, NCTD Railroad

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego Association of Governments committee Friday approved the first significant transit fare increase since 2009, following proposals by the Metropolitan Transit System and the North County Transit San Diego Railroad.

The increase will have to be ratified by the SANDAG Board of Directors at its next meeting, July 24, before becoming official.

SANDAG's Transportation Committee OK'd the fare increase to "help keep transit service levels as high as possible as the agencies face budget challenges in the coming years," according to a statement from the regional agency.

The increases will be implemented over two years, with the first taking effect Oct. 1, 2026, followed by that date in 2027.

This fall, monthly MTS and NCTD passes will increase from $72 to $85 for adults and from $23 to $28 for senior, disabled, and Medicare recipient riders. NCTD COASTER passes will change from a zone model to a flat fare model. COASTER one-way fares will reflect the current Zone 3 price of $6.50 for adults and $3.25 for SDM riders. Monthly COASTER passes will increase to $185 for adults and $60 for SDM riders.

The approved fare changes will not affect the Youth Opportunity Pass, which allows anyone 18 and under to ride transit for free with a Youth PRONTO app account or card.

For the second increase in fall 2027, monthly MTS and NCTD passes will increase to $95 for adults and $30 for SDM riders.

Aria Grossman, policy manager at Circulate Planning & Policy -- a nonprofit focused on offering San Diegans more options to get around -- said the move by SANDAG was a tough, but needed one.

"Making it more expensive to ride transit is never ideal, but this fare increase is necessary to maintain the levels of transit service that San Diego residents rely on," she said. "Raising fares was the only way to avoid reducing transit service, a tradeoff that transit riders time and time again say they prefer."

The MTS and NCTD are also advancing the new PRONTO LIFE (Low-Income Fare Eligible) Program, scheduled to begin Oct. 1, 2026. That program is intended to freeze current adult regional fares for eligible riders enrolled in CalFresh, Medi-Cal and CalWORKs, "ensuring that thousands of lower-income residents continue to have access to affordable public transportation even as regional fares increase," according to a statement from the agencies.

San Diego City Councilman and MTS board member Sean Elo-Rivera introduced the Fair Freeze Plan last month, where it passed the MTS board 8-4. It became the PRONTO LIFE program, expanded to a regional one.

"Today's vote is exactly why we fought for the Fair Freeze Plan," Elo-Rivera said. "No one should pretend fare increases are painless. For a working mom trying to get to a second job, a senior on a fixed income or a family already choosing between rent, groceries and health care, every dollar matters. The Fair Freeze Plan is about making sure the riders with the least to give are not asked to carry the heaviest burden."

MTS staff is expected to present a plan to implement the Fair Freeze/LIFE program in September.