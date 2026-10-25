SANDAG Board Approves $4.5M for Seven Microtransit Pilot Projects

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The San Diego Association of Governments Friday announced $4.5 million awarded to cities and organizations across the county to fund microtransit services. SANDAG, a regional public planning agency, awarded the funds as part of its new Flexible Fleets Pilot Grant Program intended to back on-demand shared transportation options, such as electric shuttles, minivans or small buses.

According to the agency's Board of Directors, these transportation services will expand travel choices and "provide essential connections in areas that currently have limited transportation options, while also improving air quality by reducing private vehicle dependence for shorter trips." "Flexible fleets provide essential first- and last-mile connections to areas traditional transit may not reach," said SANDAG Chair and Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner. "SANDAG is building the foundation for new partnerships with non-profits, local jurisdictions and service providers to create a regional model that better serves the diverse needs of our communities."

The funds for new microtransit pilot projects will go to:

-- $1 million to the city of Escondido;

-- $1 million to the county;

-- $859,384 to the city of La Mesa;

-- $810,000 to North County Transit - San Diego Railroad; and

-- $246,650 to UC San Diego.

Additionally, $375,000 will go to Chula Vista and $208,966 to Solana Beach to expand existing pilot projects. According to SANDAG, the new and enhanced microtransit services will "facilitate travel around campus for students and non-students, reduce commuting time, support older adults traveling to medical appointments and encourage users to discover new corners of their communities." Some of the services are expected to begin next year. SANDAG has already helped fund, plan, launch and monitor several pilots with local partners, including the Beach Bug and Southeastern Connect in San Diego and gO'side Shuttle in Oceanside.

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