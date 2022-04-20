Possible tuberculosis exposure at San Ysidro High School

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A person at San Ysidro High School was recently diagnosed with tuberculosis and may have exposed students and staff, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services.

The HHSA said the exposure happened between Jan. 11 to May 18 and is working with high school officials to notify those who were possibly exposed. The county’s TB Control Program is testing identified students and staff for free.

“Testing is recommended for people who were exposed to assure they are not infected, since initial infection usually has no symptoms,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “For any infected individuals, early diagnosis and prompt treatment can prevent the infectious form of the disease.”

Anyone who would like more information about the potential exposure can contact the San Diego County TB Control Program at 619-692-8621 or San Ysidro High School at 619-710-2300.

TB is not uncommon in the San Diego area and although cases have decreased since the early 1990s and have stabilized in recent years. To date, only 22 cases have been reported.