San Ysidro flood victims hit with ceiling collapse, mold issues

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A month after the January flooding, more and more flood victims are dealing with mold issues.

“That is literally a mushroom!“

That is what Joselin can be heard exclaiming in cellphone video Feb. 10, after discovering a mushroom on the bedroom wall of the rented San Ysidro home, where she lived with her 6-year-old son and elderly parents.

“I was like, this can't be right,” said Rodriguez.

The first signs of trouble surfaced some five days after the January flooding, with a ceiling leak in the living room. Later, she found mold in the bathroom and bubbling on several walls.

“I placed my hand and felt bubbles of water in the walls,” said Rodriguez.

On the day after she discovered the mushroom, part of her living room ceiling collapsed.

“We were getting ready for church, and all of a sudden, we heard a loud ‘BAM,’ said Rodriguez. “When we saw the roof collapse, then we could see the mold, how bad it was.”

Rodriguez is not alone.

Chris Rainbolt, owner of 911 Flood Pros, is helping lead a group of contractors and restoration businesses, in aiding flooding victims.

“We have seen quite a few homes where the homeowners have not done anything to the property yet, because they’re trying to come up with a determination as to who’s paying for things. In those cases, we are seeing mold,” said Rainbolt.

Rainbolt says sign of mold, include spots of mold, a musty, wet carpet smell, bubbling on the walls, and yes, mushrooms, which signal conditions are ripe for mold.

He says should professional help should be sought out, especially if asbestos or lead is involved, but knows some flood victims are dealing with mold themselves.

Rainbolt advises taking precautions, like a protective suit, goggles, a respirator, and gloves.

Rainbolt says the moldy area must be isolated, and any mold bagged, to prevent it from spreading. He also suggests renting a dehumidifier and air scrubber.

Back in San Ysidro, Rodriguez's family is staying at a hotel on a voucher and searching for permanent housing.

For any for flood victim dealing with mold, she has this message.

“At first sign of mold, go into action … You can replace material things. You can't replace your health.

Rainbolt says many restoration contractors will come out for free assessments if you have mold concerns.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the Rodriguez family find new housing.