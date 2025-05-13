San Ysidro business owners struggle amid U.S.-China tariff uncertainty

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — A San Ysidro business owner describes the current tariff situation between the U.S. and China as "worse than COVID" after being in business for over 30 years.

While the stock market soared after news of a pause on China-U.S. tariffs, local business owners aren't celebrating just yet.

At Carolin Shoes in San Ysidro, Mother's Day is typically one of the biggest sales days of the year, but this year was different.

"Usually, Mother's Day, we have a lot of men, they're trying to look for gifts for their mom, for their wives, but this year we had little to no customers come in to buy any product," Carolina Lin said.

Lin's parents own the business. Her mother, Olivia Campos, believes the recently announced pause on tariffs isn't enough to repair the damage already caused by the trade war between the two countries.

"The thing is, this year for sure the summer is already ruined because they don't have enough time to bring merchandise," Campos said.

Campos says sourcing merchandise has become increasingly difficult. Products cost them $1 to $3 more per item, and vendors lack new, in-season inventory. So far, the family hasn't passed these increased costs on to customers.

"They say they are not planning to bring any containers in the next 2 months," Campos said.

The supply issues have drastically reduced their typical order sizes.

"Usually in a company that I buy like 20 to 30 boxes, I come with five boxes," Campos said.

The family hopes the U.S. and China will reach a permanent agreement during the 90-day pause period, looking ahead to what they hope will be a busy holiday season.

"For sure, this year for us personally, in my business, we are done. You know what I mean? This year can get better," Campos said.

