San Miguel brush fire threatens homes, evacuation orders issued

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A vegetation fire in the San Miguel area has prompted evacuation orders near Millar Ranch Road and Millar Anita Lane in the San Miguel area.

The blaze, known as the "Anita Fire," has burned about 10 to 15 acres and is spreading at a moderate rate.

According to CAL FIRE, there is an immediate threat to structures in the area. Evacuation orders have been issued for residents in the affected zones.

@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire near Millar Ranch Road and Millar Anita Lane in the San Miguel area. Three acres, moderate rate of spread. Immediate structure threat in area; Shelter-In-Place Orders issued. #AnitaFire pic.twitter.com/3z3eHtiY8C — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 12, 2024

Firefighters are on the scene working to contain the blaze. Residents are advised to avoid the area to allow emergency responders to work efficiently.

An evacuation center is open at Regal Edwards Rancho San Diego, located at 2951 Jamacha Road, for those who may need assistance.

