San Marcos man arrested on suspicion of stealing trading cards from vending machine

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) - A man suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of trading cards and other merchandise was arrested outside his residence in San Marcos, authorities announced Friday.

On Thursday, Weston Strawn was taken into custody while walking to his vehicle after detectives served a search warrant for his apartment and a detached garage in the 400 block of Smilax Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

During the search, detectives said they recovered the trading cards that were reportedly stolen from out of a vending machine in the 1200 block of West Mission Road in San Marcos.

The agency stated that Strawn had caused "extensive" damage after allegedly breaking into the vending machine on two separate occasions.

Detectives said they recovered additional stolen property from another reported theft case, in which Strawn was also identified as a suspect. He was booked into the Vista Jail on suspicion of grand theft.

The value of the property recovered was around $4,500, the agency reported.

