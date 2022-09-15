San Dieguito Union HS District trustee criticized over association to online comments deemed transphobic

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) - Parents and students in the San Dieguito Union High School District voiced their frustration about a school board trustee’s association to online comments that were described as transphobic.

The issue stems from SDUHSD trustee Michael Allmen’s connection to several comments made in a Facebook group.

“That commentary showed him laughing at and making jokes about trans students and reacting negatively about trans students and condoning some very, very inappropriate comments made by other users on that Facebook page,” said Mace Viemeister, a San Dieguito Academy senior.

Many voiced their concerns about the comments and used their time at Wednesday night’s meeting to read a possible resolution for a more inclusive policy for the LGBTQ+ community in the school district that they want the district to consider.

“I think he needs to apologize properly. He issued an apology. We don’t really think … it was more victim blaming than anything,” said Shanti Hershenson, a San Dieguito Academy freshman. “So, we don’t want that. And we hope this honestly spreads the message like this can’t happen, we don’t accept that, and transphobia is nothing to joke about.”

Allmen addressed those at the meeting, saying he supports those using whatever pronouns they choose. He also said he reported the offensive comment to the Facebook group’s admins, that it was removed, and the person who made the remark was removed from the group. He also referred to a statement he issued on his website.

“This amplification was incredibly hurtful to our LGBTQI+ community and to anyone who cares about how transgender children and adults are treated in our society,” Allmen said.

As for Wednesday night, there’s a hope their voice won’t be ignored.

“My number one priority is making sure that students who were negatively affected by this commentary can see that the majority is on their side,” Viemeister said.

“I think the turnout that you see here really shows that a majority of, you know, the parents, the administrators, the teachers here actually do care about students,” said Ryan Wagestaff, a San Dieguito Academy parent.

Viemeister hopes that the board does consider adding that resolution and make a motion to pass it on at an upcoming meeting.

Despite the protest, there were some speakers who spoke in support of Allmen and his work in the district.