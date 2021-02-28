San Dieguito Union High School District hopes to reopen in March

(KGTV) -- The San Dieguito Union High School District hopes to reopen for on-campus learning in early March after receiving approval from San Diego County.

The district says it’s still waiting for approval from the California Department of Public Health, which has seven days to consider the request.

Pending approval, Superintendent Robert Haley says the district is prepared to reopen on Monday, March 8.

Read the full letter sent to parents below: