San Dieguito Union High School District hopes to reopen in March

(KGTV) -- The San Dieguito Union High School District hopes to reopen for on-campus learning in early March after receiving approval from San Diego County.
The district says it’s still waiting for approval from the California Department of Public Health, which has seven days to consider the request.
Pending approval, Superintendent Robert Haley says the district is prepared to reopen on Monday, March 8.
Read the full letter sent to parents below:
Dear San Dieguito Union High School District Community,
On February 22, 2021, San Dieguito Union High School District submitted its School Safety Request to the San Diego County Public Health Officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten. I am pleased to report that Dr. Wooten approved our plan and submitted it to the California Department of Public Health K-12 School Team for final approval on Saturday, February 27, 2021. This is excellent news, and although the CDPH has seven business days to consider our request, we continue to be ready for an expanded reopening on Monday, March 8, 2021.
In order to ensure we have accurate numbers of students for our on-campus cohorts, if you have not already done so, please take the time to make a selection for your student for on-campus instruction or to continue distance learning from home for the remainder of the year. To do so, we will reopen the selection surveys through Monday morning.
We will continue to keep our school community informed. We look forward to a safe return to campus for more of our students. At the same time, we know all of our students are entitled to a successful education and we will continue to support the learning of our students both on and off-campus.
Robert Haley
Superintendent
Committed to the Future