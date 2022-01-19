Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Dieguito Union High School District gets N95 masks for students, staff

items.[0].image.alt
FDA
n95_respirator.jpg
Posted at 11:01 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 14:01:29-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) –San Dieguito Union High School District students and staff will begin to receive N95 masks starting Wednesday.

Following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement last week, the school announced in a letter to families that they received their shipment on Tuesday and had already distributed it to each location.

Each student will be provided N95 masks for voluntary use. They are not required to be used, but it is recommended.

SDUHSD said while each mask can be reused for three to five days, families are still asked to check with the manufacturer for more details regarding use.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER