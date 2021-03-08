San Dieguito Union High School District awaiting approval to reopen

(KGTV) -- The San Dieguito Union High School District is still waiting for the green light to reopen for on-campus learning after receiving approval from San Diego County.
The district says it still needs approval from the California Department of Public Health, which has seven days to consider the request.
Pending approval, Superintendent Robert Haley says the district is prepared to reopen for in-person class on Tuesday, March 9. The district says it will continue distance learning if they're unable to reopen by Tuesday.
Read the full letter sent to parents below:
As of today, Sunday, March 7th, we do not yet have state authorization to implement SDUHSD’s on-campus and in-class learning plan. As you know, we were ready to start our one-day-a-week in-person learning model starting the week of March 8th, with our first-in-class learning day on Tuesday, March 9th.
Since tomorrow is our Motivational Monday, students should not report to campus unless they have a scheduled appointment with an individual staff member.
We will communicate more information as soon as we have it, but we wanted you to know that we do have the capacity to safely accommodate students who wish to participate in distance learning from campus in our alternative learning environments. If you have signed up for on-campus learning, you are eligible for this contingency opportunity following our originally scheduled alpha group days. For details on your assigned day, please refer to the email that was sent to you last week.
Learning from campus in an alternative learning environment is optional, and will be available until we are approved to open with in-class instruction with our teachers.
We will update you as soon as we have more information. Please stay safe, and stay connected.
TPHS Administration Team,
Rob Coppo, Principal
Robert Shockney, Assistant Principal (A-G)
Rebecca Gallow, Assistant Principal (H-N)
Michael Santos, Assistant Principal (O-Z)
San Dieguito Union High School District