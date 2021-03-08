San Dieguito Union High School District awaiting approval to reopen

(KGTV) -- The San Dieguito Union High School District is still waiting for the green light to reopen for on-campus learning after receiving approval from San Diego County.

The district says it still needs approval from the California Department of Public Health, which has seven days to consider the request.

Pending approval, Superintendent Robert Haley says the district is prepared to reopen for in-person class on Tuesday, March 9. The district says it will continue distance learning if they're unable to reopen by Tuesday.

Read the full letter sent to parents below: