San Diego unites in 42nd annual MLK parade, honoring Dr. King's legacy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the 42nd time, San Diego holds a parade celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. along the Embarcadero.

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade featured over a hundred participants, including community leaders, law enforcement, schools, and community groups.

“It helps remind us that we are all one,” said retired police officer Ulysses Harvey. "His message remains relevant. This parade is a reminder of what we need to be doing, how we need to be acting."

For Yvonne Haywood-Cole, the day was about marking the impact of King's legacy. “It means his dream has come alive. In many ways, I have lived a portion of his dream and will continue to live his dream,” said Haywood-Cole.

Parade organizer Robert Walker said many of the issues championed by King remain issues today, ranging from voting rights to access to healthcare.

“We are still highlighting his legacy for people to know the fight is still going on,” said Walker. “It takes a community working together for resolution for those issues.”

Walker also said the parade has attracted a diverse community, representing various backgrounds and ages.

“He wanted equal rights for everyone,” said 8-year-old Hanan Jones. “We're celebrating his peacefulness … and what he did for all of us."

