San Diego's inclement weather program in effect tonight

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The San Diego Housing Commission Wednesday announced that it has activated its Inclement Weather Shelter Program for homeless residents.

The following shelters will be open Wednesday night:

— Father Joe's Villages/Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., can take up to 61 adults and has 11 additional beds for families with minor children and/or single women. Check-in is at 4 p.m., and throughout the night until the shelter is full. Check-out time is 5 a.m.

— Paul Mirabile Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., can accommodate up to 62 adults, with check-in at 4 p.m., lasting throughout the night until the facility is full. Check-out time is 5 a.m.

— Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St., can take up to 28 adults. On-site reservations will be accepted from 1-4 p.m. The check-in time is 8 p.m. for clients with reservations, while check-out is 6:30 a.m.

Forecasters say showers are expected in the San Diego area Thursday morning, with overnight lows of 48 to 50 degrees.

The Inclement Weather Shelter Program is a partnership of the San Diego Housing Commission, city of San Diego, Father Joe's Villages and Living Water Church of the Nazarene.

It provides additional shelter capacity during inclement weather days typically from November through March, and is activated when the temperature dips below 50 degrees and there is at least a 40% chance of rain, when the temperature is below 45 degrees regardless of rain, or during exceptional weather conditions, such as one or more inches of rain within 24 hours and sustained high winds.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.