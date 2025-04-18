San Diego's iconic fireworks show could dim under environmental pressure

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The future of San Diego's iconic Big Bay Boom fireworks show is facing significant changes as environmental concerns prompt new regulatory oversight.

The beloved Fourth of July tradition, which draws nearly half a million spectators annually to witness the West Coast's largest fireworks display, will operate under new restrictions for the next two years.

For the first time in the event's history, the California Coastal Commission has mandated a Coastal Development Permit for the fireworks show, citing growing environmental concerns about its impact on the San Diego Bay.

The Port of San Diego District recently assumed responsibility for organizing the Big Bay Boom after the YMCA Armed Services, the previous organizer, could no longer afford the insurance costs.

The District's staff has been working with the Coastal Commission, and recently got approved for the permit, along with a few conditions.

Under the new requirements, the District must:



Reduce firework volume by 15% this year and 20% in 2026

Implement sound monitoring

Conduct water quality testing before and after the event

Survey debris and perform cleanup operations on the bay floor

Complete a drone assessment

The Coastal Commission is adamant about changing the fireworks show to a drone-only show.

However, some Port Commissioners recently voiced concern at a recent board meeting that a drone show, while entertaining, won't be the same as a fireworks show. Another Port Commissioner also pointed out that the Big Bay Boom generates around $100 million in economic impact each year, which could change if the show's style were to change.

Tuesday's board meetingwas to vote on a resolution authorizing the District to grant indemnity to vendors for the Big Bay Boom, and it passed unanimously.

Chair Danielle Moore, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners, issued a statement to ABC 10News about the recent permit approval.

"We are thankful the California Coastal Commission recognizes the value of the Port of San Diego’s Big Bay Boom Independence Day fireworks show and has agreed to continue it this year and next year. As the largest free annual public event on San Diego Bay, the Big Bay Boom attracts an estimated 400,000 spectators to our waterfront, enriching our region’s cultural vibrancy, expanding public access and recreation, and strengthening the local economy. Committed to environmental stewardship, we implement comprehensive best practices to minimize impacts on the bay and its wildlife before and after the event. We look forward to exploring sustainable solutions to keep this cherished tradition alive for years to come."