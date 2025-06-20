San Diego's Frozen Zoo marks 50 years of breakthrough conservation research

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's Frozen Zoo, the world's largest collection of living cells from endangered and extinct species, is celebrating 50 years of groundbreaking conservation work that began with scientist Kurt Benirschke.

"Because of what he did by saving this material, this collection now becomes extremely important, ever more important as the extinction crisis grows because again we've captured the genetic diversity of these species," a spokesperson for the Wildlife Alliance said.

Inside specialized tanks at the facility, racks full of living cells, sperm, and eggs from more than 1,300 different species are preserved at -320 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent degradation.

What started with just a handful of preserved cells has grown to include samples from nearly every mammal species found in zoos, including some animals that are now extinct.

The collection serves multiple scientific purposes. Researchers use the preserved cells to study animals' genetic makeup and contribute to human cancer research. Most significantly, the Frozen Zoo offers the potential to clone endangered or extinct species, potentially reversing some of the effects of climate change.

"We have as a species an enormous opportunity to change our impact on the world because humankind has been causing the loss of species. Humankind can now stop that process," the spokesperson added.

Looking ahead, the Wildlife Alliance plans to expand these laboratories to more countries worldwide over the next few decades, furthering global conservation efforts.

Kurt Benirschke, the scientist who pioneered this research, has a name that might sound familiar to longtime San Diego sports fans—he's the father of former Chargers kicker Rolf Benirschke.

