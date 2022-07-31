San Diego’s first Black City Council member, Leon Williams, turns 100

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego’s first Black city council member and only Black supervisor, Leon Williams, celebrated his 100th birthday. He was accompanied by local, state, and federal authorities and community leaders.

“He was the first person of color elected here in San Diego under the San Diego City Council,” Mayor Todd Gloria said.

Williams is a political pioneer in San Diego County and civil rights leader. He is also the first black San Diego County supervisor, and he helped pave way for other leaders in the community.

“He opened doors for folks like myself to walk through, I stand on his shoulders as many of us stand on his shoulders,” Mayor Gloria said.

Mr. Williams’ dedication has earned him numerous recognitions.

In 2020, the county board of supervisors created the Leon Williams Humans Commission. In 2021, he received the lifetime achievement award by the commission. In this celebration, he received the lifetime achievement award from the County of San Diego.

“Well, it feels very, very good, and I appreciate it tremendously," Leon L. Williams said. "I always appreciate everybody, and I think maybe… maybe this is part of the results.”

During the celebration, Mayor Todd Gloria officially proclaimed July 30 Leon Williams day.

Lastly, Williams shared with ABC 10News how he leads a life under one rule.

“I think most of all is respecting people fairly… being a fair person, being a just person,” Williams said.

