Celebrating Community: Leon Williams' impact on San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego’s own Leon Williams is a civic leader who paved the way for so many others and gained a reputation as a man who championed equality for all.

Williams was the first African-American appointed to the San Diego City Council, as well as the first and only African-American county supervisor.

He helped start the Southeastern Economic Development Corporation and the Center City Development Corporation, and he chaired the Metropolitan Transit District for 13 years.

The County Board of Supervisors created the Leon Williams Human Relations Commission in 2020 to "promote positive human relations, respect, and the integrity of every individual regardless of gender, religion, culture, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, or citizenship status."

Williams was honored with a lifetime achievement award by the commission last December.

Ellen Nash, George Majeed Khoung and Nicole Murray-Ramirez all serve on the commission and have known and worked with Williams through the years.

They say his passion for people and an unwavering commitment to achieving equality for all, established Williams as a man so many still look to for inspiration.

"He was a true civil rights leader for all people and the entire city and entire community owe him so much," said Murray-Ramirez.