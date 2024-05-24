Watch Now
San Diego's 'Fat Leonard' scandal explored in new book

Author calls it the biggest scandal since Tailhook
In an interview with ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons, the author of a new book on the "Fat Leonard" scandal details a decade of investigation into the sordid affair.
Posted at 11:50 AM, May 24, 2024
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - For more than a decade, the Navy's "Fat Leonard" scandal has captivated people in San Diego with details about lavish parties, bribery, prostitution and more.

Washington Post Investigator Craig Whitlock has encapsulated the decade-long scandal in his new book, "Fat Leonard: How One Man Bribed, Bilked, and Seduced the US Navy."

Leonard Glenn Francis, nicknamed "Fat Leonard," was arrested in San Diego in 2013 on charges of a series of crimes involving bribery. He had built his company into a major Navy contractor, securing $200 million in deals with the Pentagon.

Whitlock spoke with ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons about the book, and how it reveals a scandal that goes far deeper than even the headlines suggest.

