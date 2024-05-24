San Diego's 'Fat Leonard' scandal explored in new book

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - For more than a decade, the Navy's "Fat Leonard" scandal has captivated people in San Diego with details about lavish parties, bribery, prostitution and more.

Washington Post Investigator Craig Whitlock has encapsulated the decade-long scandal in his new book, "Fat Leonard: How One Man Bribed, Bilked, and Seduced the US Navy."

Leonard Glenn Francis, nicknamed "Fat Leonard," was arrested in San Diego in 2013 on charges of a series of crimes involving bribery. He had built his company into a major Navy contractor, securing $200 million in deals with the Pentagon.

Whitlock spoke with ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons about the book, and how it reveals a scandal that goes far deeper than even the headlines suggest.

Watch the full interview above.