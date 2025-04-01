San Diego’s aging roads and rainy weather lead to more potholes

San Diego is experiencing yet another round of rain, and with it comes a familiar problem: potholes. As drivers navigate the city’s roads, they encounter an increasing number of these roadway hazards. But why are potholes such a persistent issue in San Diego?

According to Ryan Monraz, operations manager at TMC Engineering, Inc., much of the city’s road infrastructure is simply outdated.

"A lot of these roads haven't seen a mass overlay. They're not up to spec — many were paved 20, 30 years ago," Monraz explains.

A recent city report confirms this concern, stating that San Diego has over 6,600 miles of streets and alleys, with most rated in "fair" condition; however, 34% of the city's roads are classified as "poor," "very poor," "serious," or even "failed."

The report highlights that due to a lack of resources and funding, city crews are struggling to maintain streets proactively, instead resorting to reactive fixes, like patching potholes as they appear.

The impact of this is evident. On Monday morning, the city’s "Get It Done" app had just four requests for pothole repairs. By the afternoon, that number had jumped to 31.

Monraz notes that San Diego’s coastal climate also plays a role in deteriorating asphalt.

"Moisture is a major factor that can break down the road surface," he says.

Additionally, ongoing infrastructure projects and new developments are bringing heavier trucks onto the roads, accelerating wear and tear.

While a long-term solution would require significant funding to overhaul aging roads, Monraz has a simple piece of advice for drivers in the meantime.

"Just be safe out there," he says.