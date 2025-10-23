San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance appoints new president and CEO

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has appointed Shawn Dixon as its new president and chief executive officer.

Dixon, who has served as interim president and CEO for the past seven months, previously served as the organization's chief operating officer for nine years.

"Shawn's deep roots in the San Diego community, combined with his exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to our mission, made him the clear choice to lead San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance," said Steve Simpson, chair of the board of trustees.

Simpson said after the search, it became clear that Dixon's vision, passion, and ability to inspire collaboration were exactly what the organization needed to guide it into the future.

Officials with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance say Dixon has been instrumental in connecting the organization's global conservation efforts with the guest experience at the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park, which welcome 5.5 million visitors annually.

"I am deeply honored to lead San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and to continue building on our legacy of conservation and community impact," Dixon said.

Dixon said San Diego is not just where the organization is headquartered. He says it's where the staff live, and it's a community that has embraced the mission to protect wildlife and inspire action.

"Together, we can create a brighter future for all life on Earth," Dixon said.

During his tenure as chief operating officer, Dixon oversaw major projects at the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park, including the development of Conrad Prebys Africa Rocks, Walkabout Australia, Denny Sanford Wildlife Explorers Basecamp, and the largest project in the history of the organization, Denny Sanford Elephant Valley, which is slated to open at the Safari Park in early 2026.