San Diego Zoo welcomes new giant anteater, Laura Garcia

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Zoo announced a new resident on Thursday, a female giant anteater named Laura Garcia.

The zoo says the 12-year-old anteater will take the next few weeks to explore her new habitat and bond with her new wildlife care team. And she'll also be getting to know Orion, a 10-year-old male giant anteater.

According to the press release, Laura arrived as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, which helps protect threatened and endangered species. It is estimated that only 5,000 giant anteaters are left in the wilderness.

The zoo says you'll be able to find both Laura and Orion at the giant anteater habitat.