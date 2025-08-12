San Diego Zoo Safari Park announces Elephant Valley to open in early 2026

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced Tuesday that the Denny Sanford Elephant Valley will open in early 2026.

The announcement comes on World Elephant Day as the project reached the 80% completion mark.

Zoo officials say the habitat is the largest project in San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's 109-year history. Over 4,100 donors contributed to make Elephant Valley possible, including a lead gift from Denny Sanford.

In the new habitat, guests will experience what it's like to walk alongside the elephant herd, with viewing opportunities from multiple sides. It will also feature Mkutano House, a two-story restaurant located by one of two watering holes where elephants can wade, swim and play.

“Every detail of this habitat has been purposefully designed to reflect the elephants’ natural environment, supporting their well-being while inspiring meaningful connections. We’re eager to welcome guests in early 2026 to experience a place unlike any other—where wildlife and people come together in powerful new ways," said Shawn Dixon, the interim president and CEO at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

The Safari Park enlisted the help of expert horticulturists and arborists to mimic the vivacious ecosystems of Africa's savanna and grasslands. More than 350 individual plants have been grown for Elephant Valley, including rare and endangered ones. Among them are African thorn trees, the kokerboom, and the Nubian dragon tree.

The Safari Park's elephant habitat will also connect the work happening in San Diego to elephant conservation initiatives the organization supports in Africa. According to the press release, elephants across Africa face threats including habitat loss, poaching and more challenges to coexisting with humans. African savanna elephants are currently listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species.

The wildlife alliance works with the following groups for the conservation of African savanna elephants:

