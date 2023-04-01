San Diego Young Republicans address former President Trump's Indictment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It’s been 24 hours and some change since former President Donald Trump was indicted and will face criminal charges.

“The Republican Party, in general, are very unified in that they think this indictment is personal and it’s a partisan prosecution,” Cynthia Kaui, Chairwoman of San Diego Young Republicans, said.

For Kaui, this indictment did come with some shock but wasn’t a huge surprise given the coverage of a pending indictment.

“So, when the ultimate result transpired, I knew that it was just a matter of time,” Kaui said.

Representative Adam Schiff says it was a startling situation. But he told ABC 10News he isn’t sure how the indictment will change the attitudes about the former president.

“I think for critics of the former President, it will certainly seem like finally accountability has come," Schiff said. "For supporters, I’m not sure whether that they doubt whether the president was paying hush money to a porn star they just may not care.”

Kaui feels there are some Young Republicans who would still care to vote for Trump in 2024.

“And then there are a lot of Young Republicans that want to look at the different field of Presidential candidates. So among all of those conversations, they’re very nuanced. But I think the one unifying thing I think Young Republicans in San Diego do condemn this,” Kaui said.

For Schiff, no matter how this cuts politically, the politics of it aren’t the most important point at the end of the day.

“But rather, that the rule of law applies to everyone. That to me makes this case about much more than Donald Trump. It makes it about the system,” Schiff said.

As we wait to see how this case plays out in a New York court, Kaui feels this situation could springboard people to get more involved in politics.

“So, while there might be people that have their differing opinions about it, I personally feel confident that this might inspire a spark within the Young Republican community in San Diego to be able to see what they can do to make things better and fight for change,” Kaui said.

