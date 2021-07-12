San Diego woman's daughter killed in apparent road rage shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Diego woman is grieving the death of her daughter — a mother of four — after an apparent road rage shooting in the Bay Area.

Last Monday, just before 10 a.m., 33-year-old Lindsey Logue was a passenger in a car driven by a friend, when they double-parked on a residential street in East Oakland.

“Another vehicle came up wanting him to move. He didn’t move fast enough, I guess, for the other vehicle,” said Logue’s mother, Tammy Murillo.

Murillo says, according to police, that sparked a brief argument before Logue's friend tried to drive off.

“When he backed up to move, that's when the other vehicle started shooing. One bullet went through the windshield and entered my daughter's head. She was in the passenger seat,” said Murillo.

Logue was rushed to a hospital, but she passed away on Saturday.

“There are no words to explain the emotion. It's just hard to breathe,” said Murillo.

An emotional Murillo says her daughter, a former San Diegan, is a loving mother to her four kids, ages 15, 10, 2, and 1.

Police have yet to release a description of the suspect

“It was senseless. There was no reason for it,” said Murillo. “People are so quick to act. Actions have consequences. This person’s actions took my daughter's life, and left her kids without a mother.”

Logue's death is the latest case in a disturbing trend. In May, a 6-year-old boy was shot killed while sitting in his booster seat while his mother drove on a highway in Orange County.

The CHP says they've seen a "noticeable uptick" in incidents of road rage this year on San Diego roads, and highways across the state. Experts say the rapid return to normalcy, with traffic and stress returning to people's lives, have put more drivers on edge.

A grieving mother made this appeal to those drivers.

“Take a deep breath and breathe. A few seconds or minutes … It’s not worth it. It’s not worth taking a mother from her children,” said Murillo.

Murillo will be raising the two youngest children at her home in Egger Highlands.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with expenses for their care.