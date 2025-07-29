San Diego woman who named the Hula Hoop dies at 101

SOLANA BEACH (KGTV) — Joan Anderson, the woman who coined the name "Hula Hoop" and helped bring the iconic toy to America, has died at 101 in her San Diego senior home.

Anderson's passing marks the end of an era for a woman whose creative spark helped launch one of the most recognizable toys in American history, though she never received proper recognition or compensation for her contribution.

"It was, you know, like an end to an era," said Laura Lynn Willis, Anderson's daughter, who wants the world to remember her mother as the woman who put a spin on childhood fun.

Anderson lived a vibrant life that matched the energy of the toy she helped name. Even in her later years, she remained adventurous.

"She was willing to try everything. I took her on a parachute behind a boat when she was 92," Willis said.

Eight years ago, Anderson's story finally came full circle in the documentary "Hula Girl," where she recounted the moment she gave the toy its iconic name.

"He said, you look like you're doing a hula. And I said, there's the name Hula Hoop, and I was born," Anderson explained in the film.

According to Anderson, toy giant Wham-O took her idea in the 1950s and never gave her credit or compensation.

"We were very naive as far as doing business," Anderson said in the documentary.

Her daughter reflected on the injustice: "What always bothered me was she never got the recognition for being the one to bring so much happiness to the world."

Despite the missed fortune and fame, Willis says her mother never let bitterness take hold. "She didn't let it ruin her life."

Anderson spent her final 18 years in a San Diego senior home, where friends and staff finally knew her as "the Hula Girl." But her daughter will remember her through a different symbol.

"Orange butterfly flew right across my windshield, and I knew it was her," Willis said.

