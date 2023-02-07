San Diego woman traveling to Turkey to find parents after 7.8 earthquake

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Watching the news is currently the main way San Diegan Adil Can is getting information about his home country of Turkey after a 7.8 earthquake devastated the region. Other forms of communication are currently unreliable.

His wife Rana left for Istanbul Monday afternoon, then plans on traveling to the city of Antioch where her parents live.

Can says his in-laws' house collapsed, the building is 4 floors. He says relatives say they can hear voices from his father-in-law but haven’t heard anything from his mother-in-law.

Can shared this video with us, taken by his brother-in-law, describing in Turkish, the scene at his in-laws' home. In it you can see cracked walls, windows, and light poles and also the condensation from his breath, as turkey deals with freezing temperatures overnight.

He says his relatives describe a desperate race to find signs of life, but rescue crews are slow to arrive because of the destruction left by the quake.

So for now, he’s waiting for any news of his in-laws as his wife travels to help. Can says he’ll likely travel to turkey in the next week but for now is asking San Diegans for help donating to provide relief.

Local groups like the Association of Turkish Americans of Southern California - San Diego Chapter,

House of Turkey and the Jewish Federation of San Diego County are collecting monetary donations to help with relief efforts.