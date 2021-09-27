San Diego woman loses sister, mother to suspected Fentanyl overdose

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A local woman is grieving the loss of her sister, the second family member to die of a suspected fentanyl overdose in three months.

The call that left Andrea Spinks reeling came last Wednesday.

Her sister, Jenn Boshears, 27, was discovered unconscious in an El Cajon hotel room.

The friend who was with her told Spinks that her sister had gone out the night before to buy painkillers to get high.

“He noticed she was faced down, so he poked her to see if she was awake. She was barely breathing,’ said Spinks.

Boshears was rushed to a hospital but died later that day. Toxicity tests haven’t been completed, but she says tells ABC 10News her sister’s death is a suspected fentanyl overdose.

“I just felt lost. She didn't get to live her life. She was loved by so many people,” said Spinks.

Spinks says her sister became an addict after being prescribed painkillers following a surgery eight years ago.

“She had her times when she would get clean and healthy, and the she would relapse,” said Spinks.

Boshears worked as a hostess at a downtown club and also did hair and makeup.

Before she died, she told Spinks she was five months clean.

Her death comes three months after her mom, Tami Spinks, was found dead in her East Village apartment.

“She suffocated in her sleep from the overdose,” said Spinks.

Spinks say the suspected cause of death: methamphetamine laced with fentanyl. In 2020, fentanyl-related deaths in San Diego County rose to 462, up from 33 in 2016.

“It angers me. These people are knowingly giving these people these drugs that are killing them. They know they are addicts, and they’re preying on them. Justice needs to be served for all of these families, including my sister,” said Spinks.

Spinks is also making an appeal to the loved ones of addicts.

“Even if though don't want help, keep helping them. They already gave up on themselves, but don't give up on them,” said Spinks.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

Anyone who needs help connecting to substance abuse resources can call the County’s Access and Crisis Line at 888-724-7240.

