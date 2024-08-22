San Diego woman loses car twice after historic January flooding

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It has been seven months since the historic January flooding in San Diego, and the road to recovery has been filled with ups and downs for so many people.

One San Diego woman, Demetris Blount, told ABC 10News she was taken advantage of after her car was destroyed in the floods.

“It was lots of water and my car got totaled out,” Blount said.

Her insurance paid her roughly $5,000, and she was able to find another vehicle she liked on Facebook Marketplace.

“When I saw the ad, it said a 2006 Cadillac CTS, 103,000 miles, one owner. Excellent condition, no major problems,” Blount said.

Her happiness after finding the vehicle quickly turned to frustration. She said she drove it only three times before the car stopped running.

Blount, who is on a fixed income and is hearing impaired, never received the title to the vehicle. She said the seller promised to send it immediately, but she told ABC 10News the seller never did.

“I told the gentleman that I’m hearing impaired,” she said. “By the grace of God, I was able to teach myself how to read lips [and] how to learn to read.”

ABC 10News is not revealing the seller’s name, because he hasn’t been charged with anything criminally.

Blount filed a police report and opened an investigation with the DMV. A DMV spokesperson told ABC 10News the “case has been deemed a civil matter” and the case was closed.

“It’s hard because your life's been turned upside down, and all you're desperate to do is put your life back together,” said attorney Brian Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is not affiliated with Blount’s case, but he is representing other flood victims in separate matters.

“Unless you get a written guarantee or warranty from that person, or unless the car is still new enough that it's under some sort of factory warranty, there is no repercussion that you have directly against the person,” he added.

Gonzalez said you can sue the individual, but it costs money to file a case. He reminds consumers to get the title -- or pink slip -- immediately, typically at the time of sale. More importantly, he said consumers should take steps before you hand over the cash.

“You want to make sure that you have a mechanic check it out that you trust,” he said.

There is no happy ending for Blount. She said the car caught fire a couple weeks after her interview with ABC 10News. The cause of the fire is unknown.

“I want other people to know that there are a lot of people trying to scam people, especially with this flood incident that happened. They have no remorse … they’ll do anything to make you think that they’re legit,” Blount said.

If you find yourself in a similar situation, make sure to report the incident to local law enforcement and the DMV, even though they may say it is a civil matter. You can also report it to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

Blount has set up a GoFundMe account, as she looks for new transportation.